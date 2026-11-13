TN to set up 12 mini taluk offices in Chennai

According to a government statement, Kodungaiyur and Erukkancheri will get mini taluk offices under the Perambur Revenue Taluk. Porur will get a mini taluk office under Maduravoyal Taluk, while Mogappair and Korattur will have similar facilities under Ambattur Taluk.

Saligramam will get a mini taluk office under Mambalam Taluk, while Neelankarai, Pallikaranai and Sholinganallur will have mini taluk offices under Sholinganallur Taluk.

The government has also proposed mini taluk offices at Besant Nagar-Tiruvanmiyur, Tiruvallikeni and Manapakkam, which fall under Velachery, Mylapore and Alandur taluks, respectively.

The mini taluk offices will enable residents to obtain various certificates, including revenue, residence, community and first-generation graduate certificates, without having to travel to the respective taluk offices.