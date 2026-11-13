TN to set up 12 mini taluk offices in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will establish 12 mini taluk offices in Chennai at a cost of Rs 2.14 crore to improve access to revenue services for residents.
According to a government statement, Kodungaiyur and Erukkancheri will get mini taluk offices under the Perambur Revenue Taluk. Porur will get a mini taluk office under Maduravoyal Taluk, while Mogappair and Korattur will have similar facilities under Ambattur Taluk.
Saligramam will get a mini taluk office under Mambalam Taluk, while Neelankarai, Pallikaranai and Sholinganallur will have mini taluk offices under Sholinganallur Taluk.
The government has also proposed mini taluk offices at Besant Nagar-Tiruvanmiyur, Tiruvallikeni and Manapakkam, which fall under Velachery, Mylapore and Alandur taluks, respectively.
The mini taluk offices will enable residents to obtain various certificates, including revenue, residence, community and first-generation graduate certificates, without having to travel to the respective taluk offices.
The government is also planning to establish e-Seva centres at each of the mini taluk offices to facilitate access to online government services.
During the Budget session, Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan had announced the establishment of mini taluk offices in Chennai district to bring revenue administration services closer to the people.
The initiative is expected to reduce the need for residents to visit distant taluk offices for routine revenue-related services.