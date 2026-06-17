TN to procure only AC electric buses, examine BRTS rollout, says CM Vijay

He also reviewed proposals for extending free bus travel for women across the State, one of the poll promises of his party.

Chairing a review meeting on the department's functioning and upcoming projects, the Chief Minister also called for the introduction of a smart card-based cashless ticketing system and emphasised large-scale adoption of environment-friendly electric buses.

Officials informed Vijay that the eight State Transport Corporations (STCs) currently operate 21,527 buses carrying around 2.05 crore passengers daily. Of these, about 64 per cent travel free of cost under various welfare schemes. Government bus services have been extended to 98.4 per cent of villages with a population exceeding 1,000 people.