TN to offer aid-cum-scholarship for govt students to study abroad

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will be introducing a new scheme to provide financial assistance-cum-scholarship to government school students for pursuing post-graduation and research studies in renowned universities abroad.

At present, students in government schools have only a few schemes where financial assistance is provided to students who lose their bread-winning parents apart from the National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship scheme, which would not help them to study abroad after graduation.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that a committee, comprising financial experts and educationists would be constituted to chalk out a detailed plan on making the financial assistance scheme beneficial for government school students in pursuing higher studies in foreign universities.

"As a first move, the authorities will share the list of recognised foreign universities offering PG courses at affordable cost with students," he said adding the shortlisted universities would have a tie-up with the TN School Education Department. He said research aspirants would be provided technical guidance on how to carry out research activities in foreign universities.

Stating that the authorities would also ensure that government school students would have multiple choices of courses, the official said: "Accordingly, the students could join Engineering, Arts, Science, and vocational courses abroad".

He said the aspirants will have to apply online, where the terms and conditions will also be provided. "The selection panel would pick the right students and provide counselling before sending them to foreign institutions," he added.

About the financial aspects including fees, he said the committee would decide on the fund allocation for the scholarship scheme. Stating that the scheme is expected to be launched in the coming academic year, the official said the State government would also ensure the safety of the students abroad.

"The authorities will make sure that the students get good food and hostel facilities there," he said and claimed the officials would also monitor the progress in their studies.