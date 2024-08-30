TN to introduce four technology diploma courses to improve admissions

CHENNAI: In a bid to increase student admissions, the state government has decided to introduce four emerging diploma courses: printing technology, textile technology, chemical technology, and leather technology.

The course will be introduced with the help of Anna University and other reputed higher educational institutions. A senior Higher Education Department official told DT Next that these courses were available only for engineering students at present.

These diplomas will be introduced in the academic year 2025-2026. The official exuded hope that these courses would increase students' admission by 20 per cent and stated these courses would provide more job opportunities.

He explained that a committee, comprising authorities in the Directorate of Technical Education and industrial experts, is expected to be constituted and will prepare a syllabus matching the industrial requirements.

He pointed out that students with a diploma in printing technology will be in high demand due to technological advancement in media, packaging industries and digital printing organisations.

"Textile Technology would help the students to select several career paths, including computerised designing, textile development in-charge, costume designer and developer, and fashion consultant," he said, adding, "Similarly, Chemical Technology will aid the candidates to work with chemists and chemical engineers to help and manufacture chemical products, develop and test according to the latest requirements."

Speaking about Leather Technology, the official said there are tremendous job opportunities in the leather sector as the country is one of the prominent exporters of leather products. There is also a huge demand for sports products within the country.