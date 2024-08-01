TN to implement packet system in 234 fair-price shops across State

CHENNAI: In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has decided to introduce a packet system in 234 fair price shops across the State on a pilot basis.

"After Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani announced the packet system in the Assembly in January last year, we introduced the same in one ration shop in Salem. Now, we have decided to expand it across the State," a senior official told DT Next.

The officials now have identified the fair price shops, one each in all 234 Assembly constituencies.

"The packet system would be implemented on a pilot basis in 234 Assembly constituencies. In the 234 shops, the essential commodities such as rice, sugar, pulses and other items would be provided to the consumers in packets," said another official.

"There have been complaints that the essential commodities distributed are underweight. The packet system will address the issue as these packets will be packed elsewhere and despatched to the ration shops."

"Now, only one ration shop in Salem district is distributing commodities in packets. The scheme will be extended to all 35,169 fair price shops gradually depending on the feedback," officials added.