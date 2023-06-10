TN to have over 1,000 common services centers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will be having more than 10,000 Union Government managed common services centers (CSCS) in gram panchayats, which will be operating for digital delivery of government services to the citizens and especially for the students within their vicinity under the Digital India Programme.



UGC secretary Manish R Joshi, in a circular to the vice chancellors of universities and principals of the colleges, has urged the Higher Educational Institutions to utilise the services of CSCS for availing Information and Communication Techology -- ICT services for the students.



Stating that currently about five lakhs CSCS of Ministry of Electronics and lnformation Technology in all gram panthayats of the country will now operate for digital delivery of government services, he said, Tamil Nadu will be having as many as 10,548 such centres.



"At present through their widespread network, these CSCs are also delivering their services in some HEls across the country and providing services like filling in admission forms, certificate upload and generation, fee payment, download of admit cards and online admission management system,” he said.



The UGC official said that all the HEIs should get in touch with the CSC incharge, who will guide the representative of the institution to assist the students and the public in avaling the services to be renderred through the new centres.

