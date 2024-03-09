TN to have another ten new ITIs with smart classrooms at a cost of Rs 110 cr

CHENNAI: To enhance the learning skills of students, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to establish ten new state-owned Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) with smart classrooms at a cost of Rs 110 crore.



A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the proposed ten ITIs will be coming at far flung areas of southern districts at Veppur in Cuddalore district, Guziliamparai in Dindigul district, Pochampalli in Krishnagiri district, Sendamangalam in Namakkal district, Gandarvakottai in Pudukkottai district, Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district, Natrampalli in Tirupathur district, Koothanallur in Tiruvarur district, Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district and Eral in Tuticorin district.

"These ITIs will not only be equipped with smart classrooms but also high-tech lab facilities will be setup according to the latest industrial requirement", he said adding "these training institutes will help the students, who do not have access to come to the main cities and get trained."

Stating that all ITIs will be committed to the process of training for the students to the standards needed by the Industries in order to stand up to the latest trends and technology, he said "latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will also be a part of the training."

The official said that apart from the usual courses such as electrician, two wheeler and four wheeler mechanic, refrigeration and air-conditioning technician, the new ITIs will also introduce advanced computer hardware and network maintenance training. "Various real time practical skills will also be imparted to the students to complete the tasks and solve problems by identifying and to work out the basic method, equipment and information", he added.