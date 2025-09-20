TN to get two new shipyards; Rs 30,000 crore investment, 55,000 jobs

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for two ultra mega projects to set up two massive commercial shipyards at an estimated investment of Rs 30,000 crore, which would generate 55,000 jobs.

As per these agreements, Cochin Shipyard Limited will invest Rs 15,000 crore to establish a global-scale commercial shipyard, generating over 10,000 jobs (4,000 direct and 6,000 indirect) in the first phase. Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited will set up another global-scale commercial shipyard with an investment of Rs 15,000 crore, creating employment for more than 45,000 people (5,000 direct and 40,000 indirect), said Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Saturday.

These MoUs were signed at the MoU exchange ceremony of the Transforming Maritime Sector event, and aim to advance India’s maritime infrastructure and technological capabilities, he said.

“Together, these two ultra mega projects mark Tamil Nadu’s emergence as a global hub for shipbuilding and maritime innovation, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and sustainability in the sector,” Rajaa said.

At the TN Rising – Thoothukudi Conclave, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced a dedicated company to promote shipbuilding in the State. Earlier in September, SIPCOT and VoC Port, Thoothukudi, signed an MoU for the formation of a special purpose vehicle to support the development of shipbuilding in the state in the background of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Maritime Transport Manufacturing Policy 2025.