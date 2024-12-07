TN to get heavy rain from Dec 10 as another low-pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal

CHENNAI: A new low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday is likely to intensify in the next 24 hours, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). The next intense monsoon spell will likely occur over Tamil Nadu's coastal districts from December 10.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean on Saturday.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to middle tropospheric levels. It is expected to move west-northwestwards, becoming more marked during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and reach over the southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri-Lanka–Tamil Nadu coasts around December 11 (Wednesday).

The meteorological department forecast that heavy rain is likely to occur over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts on December 10 and 11.

As the system is expected to intensify further and move, an orange alert for very heavy rain has been issued for the Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, and Cuddalore districts.

Several districts of Tamil Nadu - Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts are expected to witness heavy rain on December 12 (Thursday).

On December 13, as many as 15 districts – Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari are likely to receive heavy rain.

As far as Chennai is concerned, some areas are likely to get light rain in the next 48 hours. In addition, mist/haze is likely to occur during morning hours, and maximum and minimum temperature is expected to reduce recording around 32 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea due to the low-pressure area over the sea. As strong winds with speeds of 35 km/h to 45 km/h gusting to 55 km/h are likely to prevail over the southeast Bay of Bengal, the fishermen are advised to return to the shore at the earliest.