Light to moderate rain in TN for the next 6 days: Weather department

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday said that there is a possibility of rainfall in different parts of Tamil Nadu for the next six days.

The RMC said in a statement, due to the change in the speed of easterly winds, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas today and tomorrow.

From Dec 5 -10, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

As far as Chennai and its suburbs are concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy for the next 24 hours.

Haze is likely to occur at a few places in the city in the early hours.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 32°-33° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26°-27° Celsius.