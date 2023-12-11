TN to get Aarudhra MD extradited from UAE

CHENNAI: The TN EOW-CID team is planning to get Rajasekar, Managing Director of the Aarudhra Gold Trading Company, extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after he was arrested by Interpol in Abu Dhabi last week.

The Managing Director of Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited firm which cheated the common public of Rs 2,438 crores was detained by Interpol based on a red corner notice issued against him by the TN police.

The investigators believe the treaty between India and UAE will be useful extradite and plans to send a team to the gulf country to bring him.

The development comes more than 28 months after the EOW-CID officials registered a case against 59 suspects involved in the cheating by luring more than one lakh investors.

Meanwhile, sources said that another suspect, actor-cum-producer RK Suresh, who was absconding is expected to appear before EOW officials on Tuesday.