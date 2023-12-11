Begin typing your search...

TN to get Aarudhra MD extradited from UAE

The investigators believe the treaty between India and UAE will be useful extradite and plans to send a team to the gulf country to bring him.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Dec 2023 6:25 PM GMT
TN to get Aarudhra MD extradited from UAE
X

Managing Director of the Aarudhra Gold Trading Company Rajasekar (Maalaimalar)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The TN EOW-CID team is planning to get Rajasekar, Managing Director of the Aarudhra Gold Trading Company, extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after he was arrested by Interpol in Abu Dhabi last week.

The Managing Director of Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited firm which cheated the common public of Rs 2,438 crores was detained by Interpol based on a red corner notice issued against him by the TN police.

The investigators believe the treaty between India and UAE will be useful extradite and plans to send a team to the gulf country to bring him.

The development comes more than 28 months after the EOW-CID officials registered a case against 59 suspects involved in the cheating by luring more than one lakh investors.

Meanwhile, sources said that another suspect, actor-cum-producer RK Suresh, who was absconding is expected to appear before EOW officials on Tuesday.

TN EOW-CIDTNAarudhra MDUAEAarudhra Gold Trading CompanyUnited Arab Emirates (UAE)
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X