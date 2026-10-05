TN to focus on 36 disciplines of sports, include cricket in hostels: Minister Aadhav Arjuna

At a felicitation ceremony for Asian Games medalists here, the minister outlined an expansive grassroots roadmap aimed at transforming the state's sporting ecosystem and preparing talent for the 2036 Olympic Games.

"Squash sports hostels are being started, and from next year, cricket will also be introduced in sports hostels," the minister said. "Cricket has now been brought into the Asian Games. Our dream must be the Olympics; once we secure one medal, 10 more will follow," he added.

According to him, as part of the structural expansion, the government plans to scale the number of supported sports hostel athletes tenfold -- from the current 2,800 to 30,000 across the state. The sports hostel model will be expanded across all 38 districts to identify and train rural talent early, he added.