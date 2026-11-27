The recruitment drive aims to strengthen village-level administration. Village secretaries will assist in managing the administration of village panchayats along with Village Administrative Officers (VAOs). The pay scale for the posts is set between Rs 15,900 and Rs 58,500.

According to the notification, the minimum age for applicants is 18 years, while the maximum age limit for candidates belonging to the general category is 35 years. Candidates from Backward Classes and Most Backward Classes, as well as Scheduled Castes, can apply up to the age of 37. The maximum age limit for Scheduled Tribe candidates is 40 years.