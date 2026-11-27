CHENNAI: Following the State government's implementation of the revised age relaxation formula, the Rural Development Department has issued a notification to fill 2,060 village secretary vacancies across the State.
The recruitment drive aims to strengthen village-level administration. Village secretaries will assist in managing the administration of village panchayats along with Village Administrative Officers (VAOs). The pay scale for the posts is set between Rs 15,900 and Rs 58,500.
According to the notification, the minimum age for applicants is 18 years, while the maximum age limit for candidates belonging to the general category is 35 years. Candidates from Backward Classes and Most Backward Classes, as well as Scheduled Castes, can apply up to the age of 37. The maximum age limit for Scheduled Tribe candidates is 40 years.
Persons with disabilities will be eligible for an additional 10-year relaxation in the upper age limit, over and above the prescribed maximum age limit. Applicants must have passed the SSLC examination and should have studied Tamil as a language up to Class eight.
Applicants can download the application form from the Rural Development Department's official website, www.tnnrd.tn.gov.in. The application fee is Rs 100 for candidates from communities other than SC and ST, while applicants from SC and ST communities will pay Rs 50.
The online application process will commence on December 4 and conclude on December 12. Candidates must upload the necessary supporting documents, including educational qualification certificates, community certificates and certificates relating to priority categories, wherever applicable.
After receiving applications, district administrations will complete the scrutiny process over five days. The interview process is scheduled to be completed between January 5 and 21, 2027. The results are scheduled to be published on January 25, followed by the issuance of appointment orders on January 27. The department is expected to complete the recruitment process within the stipulated schedule.