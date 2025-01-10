TN to establish 2 million sq ft AI-focused IT park in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will set up a two million square feet IT park in Coimbatore focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) through a public-private partnership model, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Thursday.

Delivering his inaugural address at the two-day Umagine TN 2025 Summit in Chennai, Stalin noted how the State has always been a pioneer in innovation and industrial development. “We are always one step ahead of others in promoting business and entrepreneurship,” he added.

“Our government is working to benefit more than 9,000 startups across TN. We are guiding more than 2,000 entrepreneurs. We have already announced that we are going to create a technology policy for this. That too will be released soon,” he said.

Seeking to allay the oft-repeated fear that AI would lead to job loss, Stalin recalled how IT and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has time and again emphasised that AI or machine learning would not entail job losses. “In fact, it would only increase employment opportunities,” he assured.

Among the areas that his government was paying special attention to were the new-age technologies like AI, Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), electric vehicle manufacturing, and emerging technologies, the chief minister said.

Seemingly explaining the reason for setting up the IT park dedicated to AI in Coimbatore, he said, "Growth should not be concentrated in the capital alone. Real growth should be balanced and widespread."

Elcot and small technology parks have been established in second and third-tier cities like Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, Tiruchy, Hosur, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Villupuram, and Thoothukudi, Stalin added, noting that such efforts were creating and providing impetus for employment not only for the youth of Chennai but also those from other cities in their own areas.