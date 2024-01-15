TN to develop curriculum in life skills for disabled persons

CHENNAI: The State government has decided to design, develop and customise curriculum on life-skills for persons with disabilities (PwD) in TN. Over 14.27 lakh PwDs have been provided disability certificates and ID cards.

The development of the curriculum will be TN Rights project, which will strengthen social protection systems and provide last-mile service delivery.

The project would ensure that social services are closer to the homes of the disabled person to a large extent possible. With an estimate of over Rs 1,773 crore (help from World Bank), the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons has begun implementing it.

A senior official from the department told DT Next that the objective is to design, develop and customise a curriculum on life-skills for PwDs and also develop training strategy for kids, parents, teachers and caregivers with the ‘Training of Trainers’ approach.

“Experts will be appointed soon to prepare the curriculum. They will gather information on the application-oriented life-skills required by PwDs across the State,” the official explained. “The appointed officials will be responsible for identifying the most relevant curriculum and modules. All of it would be customised to suit the needs of the disabled of all 21 categories, their parents, teachers and caregivers in the State.”

The curriculum will age-specific, disability-specific and comprehensive across all age groups. The design and print of these materials will be in both Tamil and English.