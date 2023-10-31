TN to conduct counselling for vacant MBBS seats

CHENNAI: After Health Minister Ma Subramanian wrote to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to surrender the vacant all India medical seats to Tamil Nadu and allow to undertake counselling for filling up these seats earlier this month, the Union Ministry has approved the same.

As many as 86 seats are vacant, and this includes 16 seats under the All India Quota from Tamil Nadu Government Medical colleges, three seats in AIIMS Madurai, 50 in deemed varsities, and 17 seats under the management quota in Self Financing Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu under the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

The State Health Minister had asked to extend the date for MBBS admissions by the National Medical Commission.

He had requested permission from the Tamil Nadu State Government to conduct further rounds of counselling to fill the seats.

As per the request, the counselling will be conducted for 86 MBBS seats in the State.

The all-India counselling will happen between 31st October 2023 to 7th November 2023 and for the State counselling, it will be conducted from 7th November 2023 to 15th November 2023.

The students have been requested to check the tnmedicalselection.org website regularly for updates.