TN to build Rs 78.10-crore campus for disaster management agency in Guindy

At present, the agency is functioning from Ezhilagam campus at Chepauk. The agency plays a key role in building the capacity of government departments and other stakeholders to respond effectively to natural and man-made disasters. The proposed campus is expected to provide dedicated infrastructure for training, research and coordination activities.

It will offer specialised training in disaster prevention, rescue operations and rehabilitation to government officials, disaster response personnel, representatives of local bodies and volunteers from across Tamil Nadu. The facility is also expected to support the development of skills and preparedness among personnel involved in disaster management at different levels.

According to the PWD tender notification, the proposed campus will comprise three major facilities: a modern administrative office to coordinate the institute's activities and policy decisions, a hostel to accommodate officials and participants attending training programmes, high-end video conferencing facility to coordinate with district administrations.