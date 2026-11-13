TN to build Rs 78.10-crore campus for disaster management agency in Guindy

CHENNAI: The State government has initiated steps to establish a permanent, modern campus for the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency (TNSDMA) at Guindy at an estimated cost of Rs 78.10 crore. The Public Works Department (PWD) has floated a tender for constructing the new facility.
At present, the agency is functioning from Ezhilagam campus at Chepauk. The agency plays a key role in building the capacity of government departments and other stakeholders to respond effectively to natural and man-made disasters. The proposed campus is expected to provide dedicated infrastructure for training, research and coordination activities.
It will offer specialised training in disaster prevention, rescue operations and rehabilitation to government officials, disaster response personnel, representatives of local bodies and volunteers from across Tamil Nadu. The facility is also expected to support the development of skills and preparedness among personnel involved in disaster management at different levels.
According to the PWD tender notification, the proposed campus will comprise three major facilities: a modern administrative office to coordinate the institute's activities and policy decisions, a hostel to accommodate officials and participants attending training programmes, high-end video conferencing facility to coordinate with district administrations.
The selected contractor will be required to complete the construction within 18 months from the date of commencement of work.
The establishment of the new campus is expected to provide the agency with permanent infrastructure and improve its ability to conduct structured training programmes and research activities. It will also provide accommodation for participants attending training sessions, enabling the institute to organise programmes for stakeholders from different parts of the State.