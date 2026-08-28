TN to begin AYUSH, BNYS counselling on Sept 3

Under the 7.5 per cent government school quota, Pa Thamilaruvi of Nagapattinam district, who scored 516 in NEET, secured the first rank, followed by Su Brindha Sri of Tirunelveli district.

In the government quota, P Kranthik of Namakkal district secured the first rank, while K Thiyagaraj of Tiruvallur district stood second.

In the management and all-India quota, K Thiyagaraj and V Hemavathi, both from Tiruvallur district, and Dharani Kannan of Madurai district were among the top rank holders.

The minister said the state government was formulating a 'positive health policy' focused on primordial and primary prevention of diseases through traditional lifestyles, yoga, naturopathy and balanced nutrition.

Separately, a 16-therapy Indian Medicine Holistic Wellness Centre was launched at the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy's Anna Nagar campus. The centre offers rejuvenation, pain management and circulation therapies at nominal rates, besides free general services.

The state has operationalised a 28-bed residential rejuvenation therapy facility at the International Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy and Medical Sciences in Chengalpattu.

Plans are underway to collaborate with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation to promote wellness and medical tourism in hill stations, the minister added.