TN to approach Supreme Court to fill 86 medical seats

CHENNAI: As 86 MBBS seats, which have been allocated to all-India quota, in Tamil Nadu are vacant, health minister Ma Subramanian said that the government is looking at the options to file a case in the Supreme Court seeking handing over of vacant seats to the state quota.

After unveiling the logo of Directorate of Medical Education and Research in Chennai, on Thursday, Subramanian said that a letter has been sent to the union government requesting return of all-India quota seats to the state if they remain vacant.

"There is no reply for the letter. The department secretary is in talks with the union government regarding the seats, " he said.

He added that the department is looking at its options to file a case in the Supreme Court with the advice of the chief minister. During the previous year, 6 all-India quota seats remained vacant in the medical colleges in the state.

During the event, Subramanian released Tamil Nadu Compendium of Case Reports (TCCR) and procedure for Antimicrobial Therapy.

He expressed that the TCCR will help young doctors and medical students in improving their medical knowledge as the report contains details of diseases, diagnosis and treatment.

"Kalaignar Centenary Medical Research building will be constructed inside Dr MGR Medical University at Rs. 100 Crore. Site has been identified and designs are ready. Tenders will be floated soon, " he said.

It may be noted that 16 medical seats allocated to all-India quota in government medical colleges are vacant even after 4 rounds of counseling. As many as 50 seats are vacant in deemed to be universities and 17 seats are vacant in self financed private medical colleges. Three seats are vacant in Madurai AIIMS.