TN: Three dead, 3 injured after ambulance collides with lorry

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a tragic incident, three members of a family were killed and three others critically injured, after an ambulance collided with a lorry at Valantharavai on the Madurai-Rameswaram national highway here on Wednesday midnight.

Police said here on Thursday morning that the ambulance was transporting a 64-year-old patient, identified as Varisai Kani from Maraikayarpattinam village to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital, when the accident occurred.

The ambulance was mangled in the impact of the collision.

The patient Varisai Kani, his daughter Anish Fathima (40) and son-in-law Sahubar Sadiq (47) were killed on the spot, while their three relatives identified as Kathija, Ayisha Begum and Harshid travelling in the ambulance were critically injured.

Kathija and Ayisha Begum were admitted to a private hospital, Harshid was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Kenikkarai police have registered a case and are investigating.