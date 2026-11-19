The tender notifications issued cover a total of nine categories of supplies, including stationery, footwear, clothing and rain protection materials. Tender value for shoes is pegged at Rs 37.24 crore, while velcro sandal at Rs.21.13 crore.

Tender value for socks is given as Rs 9.07 crore and geometry boxes at Rs 4.89 crore. Tender value for ankle boot is fixed at Rs 3.98 crore while raincoats is given as Rs 3.32 crore. Tender value for woollen sweaters is Rs 2.42 crore, for colour pencils is Rs 1.31 crore and for crayons is Rs 1.24 crore.

According to the officials of the department, pre-bid meetings for all 9 categories were held on Wednesday at the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation office. “These materials are usually distributed among students in government and government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu during every new academic year. To avoid delay in distribution of these items, the tenders are being floated now,” said an official.

It’s noteworthy that complaints have been received that some of these items are of poor quality and students are forced to spend the rest of the academic year without these items once they are worn out. However, department officials assure that the quality is been taken into account.