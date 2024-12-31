TN TET Welfare Association alleges irregularities in teachers’ appointment

CHENNAI: Alleging mismanagement in recruitment by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), the members of 2013 TN Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) Welfare Association demanded a police inquiry into the allegation that 3,000 persons were appointed in various posts within the Education Department.

Speaking to DT Next, M Elangovan, president, TN TET Welfare Association, said there were several instances of mismanagements within the TRB. “Illegal postings are done while conducting tests for recruiting teachers,” he alleged, and cited the case of 2012.

According to him, about 3,000 Bachelor of Teaching (BT) and Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) were appointed based on the 2012 TET exams. But most of these candidates were given jobs by adding grace marks, he claimed.

"The information acquired through Right to Information (RTI) Act in the span of nearly one-and-half-months show that several candidates were given grace marks to clear the 2012 TET exam. But, as one candidate cannot see another aspirant's marks, we had to resort to RTI, leading to delays," added Elangovan.

The association had filed a petition with the Madurai bench of High Court alleging mismanagement and illegal appointment. But the court directed the members to approach State police chief DGP Shankar Jiwal.