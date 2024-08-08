TN teen performs Bharatanatyam for 3 hrs, raises funds for Wayanad landslide victims

CHENNAI: Harini Sri, a 13-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu, Harini Sri, recently performed Bharatanatyam for three hours straight at a public event to raise funds for relief efforts in landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala. She donated Rs 15,000 from the proceeds of the event and her savings to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

The 'X' handle of the Information Public Relations Department (IPRD) of the Kerala government shared a video showing the teenager handing over a cheque to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office and showing him a video on her phone. The CM is then seen wishing and blessing Harini.

The number of deaths resulting from the devastating landslides in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad on July 30 has increased to 226 while as many as 138 people are missing, according to the initial figures released by the local administration on Wednesday. 1,026 personnel from various forces, including the Army and the Navy, over 500 volunteers, and heavy machinery have been deployed for the search and rescue mission in the region.

(With inputs from PTI)