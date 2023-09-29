TN teachers to continue hunger strike demanding to solve the pay parity

CHENNAI: The indefinite hunger-strike called by secondary grade teachers demanding equal pay had entered the second day with about 50 protesters being taken to hospital after they fainted during their demonstration.

More than 5,000 secondary grade teachers were demanding the DMK government for "equal work and equal pay".

The teachers' association claim that more than persons, especially women teachers have fainted during the protest demonstration near the DPI campus in Chennai.

Seniority Teachers Association's spokesperson T Elangovan told DT Next that "it was a 15 years demand and the government has not heeded to our request till now". "The pay scale parity was from Rs 3,500 to 12,000 depending on the seniority".

Claiming that about 60 teachers, especially females, have been admitted to the hospital after they fainted, he said "few teachers came back after getting the treatment.

Hoping that there might be a solution to the protest, he said "the officials concerned have planned to talk with us this late evening. However, where it was unlucky, heavy rains have stopped it".

"All the protesters were still at the DPI campus' car parking area", he said adding "we are expecting that a solution is expected to come tomorrow (Saturday), he said adding "till then the protest will continue and we will stay here".

"I have two kids and I came with them for the hunger strike since there was no one to take care of my children. Arranging food for them in the protest outside protest venue was embarrassing. However, it was arranged very late", TM Sofiya, a teacher from Chengalpattu government schools said.