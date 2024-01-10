TN Teachers Recruitment Board releases the annual planner for 2024

CHENNAI: The much anticipated annual planner for 2024 was released by Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB).

This year the release of the annual planner was delayed for more than one month.

According to the TRB notification, the state-owned recruitment agency will notify this January to appoint as many as 1,766 secondary grad teachers and for which the exams would be conducted in April 2024.

Similarly, the circular said about 4,000 assistant professors in government Arts and Science Colleges will also be appointed and the notification in this regard would be issued in February 2024. Accordingly, the examination will be conducted in June this year.

The much awaited Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET-2024) for Paper-I and Paper-II will be held this July and the notification in this connection is expected in April 2024.

The recruitment of post graduate assistants will begin from May 2024 with a detailed notification with about 200 teaching aspirants. The exams for which are expected to be conducted in August.

The Chief Minister Research Fellowship notification would be released in June with 120 researchers selected and the examination for the selection of candidates will be held in September.

The exams for appointing 139 senior lecturers, lecturers, junior lectures for State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will be held in December 2024.

Finally, the appointment of assistant professors in government law colleges and assistant professors in pre law college will start in February 2025.