TN targets Rs 225 cr/month via cashless mode on liquor sale

CHENNAI: Having decided to introduce Point of Sales (PoS) machines in all liquor shops, Tamil Nadu government has fixed a sales target of Rs 225 crore per month through PoS equipment.



The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation’s (Tasmac) move to introduce online sales came against the backdrop of several complaints that liquor was charged above the Maximum Retail Price through cash transactions.

A senior official from Tasmac, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that an earlier plan was to introduce PoS machines only in the liquor shops located in the city.

“However, after conducting surveys even in rural areas people are using debit cards and QR code scanners for several payments,” he said adding, “Therefore, it has been decided to introduce PoS machines in all the liquor shops across the State”.

Pointing out that as of date a total of 4,810 liquor shops were functioning in the State, the official said the PoS device will have a touch screen, which would support a minimum 4G network.

Stating tender has already been floated to purchase PoS devices, the Tasmac official said there would be four online payment options such as Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and QR code, debit cards supported by Rupay, debit cards other than Rupay, credit cards and international cards.

The initial liquor sales target would be Rs 100 crore per month and giving the details, the official said liquor sales through UPI and QR code would be Rs 1 crore per month.

Likewise, according to the official, debit card through Rupay, it would be Rs 27.49 crore, and similarly via debit card other than Rupay, the sales are expected to reach Rs 39.12 crore.

The official also said that through credit cards the sales is expected to touch Rs 31.64 crore and international cards would provide at least Rs 75 lakh.

“However, Tasmac is targeting the sales to the extent of Rs 225.00 crore per month,” he said adding that it would be achieved in three months.

He said major commercial banks including nationalised financial institutions, which have a minimum average annual settlement of sales service proceeds of Rs 1,000 crore in the last 3 years will be tied-up.

“The PoS machines will be actively working from either October or November,” he said adding “salesmen in Tasmac shops will be trained to handle the PoS machines during peak sales time”.