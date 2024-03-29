TN targets 5 lakh govt school admissions this year

CHENNAI: New admissions to government schools for the coming academic year in Tamil Nadu is nearing four lakh. The admission process began from March 1 through both online and physical modes.

A senior official from the School Education Department said that more than three lakh students have enrolled in the government schools so far, and added that the total number of children admitted would be known after the process is completed in April. The department has engaged the school management committees comprising parents, teachers and the leaders of respective local bodies, and has set a target of five lakh admissions across the State this year, he said. The department has also launched an advertisement campaign through several media like television channels, the official added. “The headmasters of all State-run schools have also been involved in providing additional information with regard to the facilities available in their institutions. The advertisement campaign would also be improved by adding all the new information given from the schools,” he said.

He said the management committee were also asked not only to ensure the enrolment of students but also to check whether all the children who registered were admitted to the schools. “In addition, the committee was also asked to provide information to the parents who approach the schools to admit their children about the various welfare schemes that the government is offering for students of State-run schools,” he added.

