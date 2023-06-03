TN students can travel for free in govt buses on availing passes

CHENNAI: As free bus passes are expected to be distributed only by the second week of the reopening of institutions, the State Transport Department has instructed all conductors of State-owned buses to allow students, who were in uniforms, to travel free of cost till the passes were given. Likewise, college students could also travel free of cost by showing their previous year's bus passes.

A senior official from the School Education Department said that every year about 23 lakh students studying from Class 1 to Class 12 were provided free bus passes. "Similarly, two lakh students studying in various government colleges across the state also get free bus passes every year,” he added.

Stating that since the admission process was going in the schools and colleges, the number of beneficiaries to get bus pass will be derived only after the reopening of the institutions, the official said: "Therefore, oral circular was issued by the Transport department to allow the students to travel free of cost in the bus to their institutions till they avail passes".