TN students back after attending Japan summit on disaster prevention

CHENNAI: Students from different parts of the country, including two from Tamil Nadu who participated in the First International High School Students Summit held in Kumamoto, Japan, returned to the State.

The students met the School Education Secretary S Madumathi on Saturday and discussed their observations at the summit that brainstormed on disaster prevention.

Every year since 2016, November 5 has been observed as World Tsunami Awareness Day. In connection with it, the summit acts as a platform for high school students around the world to ensure tsunami threat and risk reduction measures and preparedness are discussed and taught.

As part of this, this year’s international high school students summit was held in Kumamoto, Japan from October 21 to October 25.

For the summit, five students participated representing India. The students are S Sivashakti (Class 11) of Government Model Higher Secondary School, Nagapattinam, S Janavi of Government Higher Secondary School, Karaikal, Abhishek Samanthare of Odisha, Anshu Devanath of Nicobar and Vadulapatti Udaya Kumar of Andhra Pradesh.

At the summit, students learnt about self-help and peer collaboration in disaster prevention from the Kumamoto incident predominantly from the 2016 earthquake.

Students from 44 countries participated at the summit under the themes of ‘disaster risk reduction and creative reconstruction in integration with nature.