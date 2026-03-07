TN strengthens public health workforce; 273 appointments issued, pay hike announced for 41,000 NHM staff

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian handed over appointment orders to 115 medical officers, 83 ophthalmic assistants and 75 laboratory technicians at a function held at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital auditorium in Omandurar Estate here.

The Minister said, "Over the past five years, the government has systematically filled vacancies across the healthcare system, ensuring that hospitals in Tamil Nadu function without manpower shortages."