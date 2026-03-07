TN strengthens public health workforce; 273 appointments issued, pay hike announced for 41,000 NHM staff

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued appointment orders to 273 healthcare personnel, while also announcing a salary revision for around 41,000 contractual staff working under the National Health Mission (NHM).
Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian handed over appointment orders to 115 medical officers, 83 ophthalmic assistants and 75 laboratory technicians at a function held at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital auditorium in Omandurar Estate here.
The Minister said, "Over the past five years, the government has systematically filled vacancies across the healthcare system, ensuring that hospitals in Tamil Nadu function without manpower shortages."
He noted that when the present administration assumed office, nearly 30–40 per cent of medical posts remained vacant in several districts, including remote hill regions. "Through sustained recruitment drives and legal efforts to resolve pending cases, these vacancies have now been filled," he added.
According to the Minister, 39,779 personnel have been appointed or regularised in the health department over the past five years, while 17,780 new posts were created and nearly 59,985 employees benefited from promotions and transfers.
He also announced a salary hike for NHM contractual employees, which will benefit around 41,000 workers and entail an additional annual expenditure of Rs 169 crore for the State.
The revised pay structure will raise the monthly remuneration of Siddha, AYUSH and dental doctors to Rs 40,000 from May, while salaries of several other cadres, including IT coordinators, maternal and child health officers, nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists and laboratory technicians, will also see substantial increases.
In addition, the incentive for 2,650 ASHA workers will be enhanced to Rs 7,000, increasing the government's annual expenditure by Rs 3.21 crore.
He further said 250 postgraduate doctors selected through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) would soon receive appointment orders from the Chief Minister at the Secretariat.
Awards were also presented to 45 officials and institutions for outstanding performance in implementing family welfare programmes across the State.