TN State Film Awards 2015: Thani Oruvan, Irudhi Suttru win big

CHENNAI: The prestigious Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for 2015 were distributed at a gala event held at the Rajarathinam Kalaiarangam on Wednesday.

As reported earlier, Thani Oruvan bagged the highest number of Awards, including being chosen as the Best Film. Noted actor Arvind Swamy won the award for the Best Villain, while Mohan Raja (Best Script), Ramji (Best Cinematographer), Gopikrishna (Best Editor), and Brindha (Best Choreographer) also bagged honours for their work in the film.

R Madhavan was adjudged the Best Actor (Male) for his role in Irudhi Suttru, and Jyotika won the Best Actor (Female) for 36 Vayathinile.

Sudha Kongara won the Best Director award for Irudhi Suttru and the film also got the Special Award for the Best Film.

36 Vayathinile won the Special Award for Best Film About Women Empowerment. Ritika Singh, who made her debut in Irudhi Suttru, won the Special Award for Best Actress.

The awards for Best Comedy Actor (Male) was won by Singampuli and Best Comedy Actor (Female) went to Devadarshini. Ghibran won the award for Best Music Director for Uttama Villain and Papanasam.

Here is the full list of the awards:

Best Film First Prize - Thani Oruvan

Best Film Second Prize - Pasanga 2

Best Film Third Prize - Prabha

Best Film Special Prize - Irudhi Suttru

Best Film About Women Empowerment: Special Prize - 36 Vayathinile

Best Actor - R Madhavan (Irudhi Suttru)

Best Actress - Jyotika (36 Vayathinile)

Best Actor: Special Prize - Gautham Karthik (Vai Raja Vai)

Best Actress: Special Prize - Ritika Singh (Irudhi Suttru)

Best Villain - Aravind Swamy (Thani Oruvan)

Best Comedy Actor - Singampuli (Anjukku Onnu)

Best Comedy Actress - Devadarshini (Thiruttu Kalyanam, 36 Vayathinile)

Best Supporting Actor - Thalaivasal Vijay (Apoorva Mahaan)

Best Supporting Actress - Gautami (Papanasam)

Best Director - Sudha Kongara (Irudhi Suttru)

Best Story Writer - Mohan Raja (Thani Oruvan)

Best Dialogue Writer - R Saravanan (Kathukkutty)

Best Music Director - Ghibran (Uttama Villain, Papanasam)

Best lyricist - Vivek (36 Vayathinile)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Gana Bala (Vai Raja Vai)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Kalpana Raghavendar (36 Vayathinile)

Best Cinematographer - Ramji (Thani Oruvan)

Best Sound Designer - AL Thukaram, J Maheshwaran (Thakka Thakka)

Best Editor - Gopi Krishna (Thani Oruvan)

Best Art Director - Prabhaharan (Pasanga 2)

Best Stunt Coordinator - T Ramesh (Uttama Villain)

Best Choreographer - Brindha (Thani Oruvan)

Best Makeup - Sabari Girishan (36 Vayathinile, Irudhi Suttru)

Best Costume Designer - Vasuki Bhaskar (Maya)

Best Child Artist - Master Nishesh, Baby Vaishnavi (Pasanga 2)

Best Dubbing Artist (Male) - Gautham Kumar (36 Vayathinile)

Best Dubbing Artist (Female) - R Uma Maheshwari (Irudhi Suttru)