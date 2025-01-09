TN State board practical exam dates for classes 11, 12 announced; check details

CHENNAI: For the classes 11 and 12 students, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has released the dates to conduct practical exams before the board exams in March.

The practical exam for class 12 will be held from February 7 to 14. And, for class 11 between February 15 and 21.

As per the notification from the department, the DGE has instructed all district Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to direct schools to prepare for the practical exams in the first week of February for classes 11 and 12.

And, the DGE has requested students to access more information on this regard from https://www.dge.tn.gov.in/.

Also, for the convenience of students with disability, DGE has requested an appointment of a laboratory assistant at the time of the practical exam to aid the candidate with physical disability, visual and hearing impairment.

And, students (including those with disability) if missing the practical exams to be noted to DGE by the respective CEO on the specified dates, the notification read.

Meanwhile, as per the timetable released in October 2024, the class 12 exams will be held from March 3 to 25. While for class 11, the exams have been scheduled from March 5 to 27 and for class 10 from March 28 to April 15.

And, according to the announcement made by the Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the results for class 12 are likely to be announced on April 9, And, on April 19 for both classes 11 and 10