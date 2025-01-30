TN State board practical exam dates for class 10 announced; check details

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has released the dates to conduct practical exams before the board exams for class 10 students.

The Science practical exam for class 10 will be held from February 22 to 28.

Class 10 public exams will be held from March 28 to April 15, 2025 and results will be out on May 19.

The DGE has requested students to access more information on this regard from https://www.dge.tn.gov.in/.

For the convenience of students with disability, DGE has requested an appointment of a laboratory assistant at the time of the practical exam to aid the candidate with physical disability, visual and hearing impairment.

Students (including those with disability) if missing the practical exams to be noted to DGE by the respective CEO on the specified dates, the notification read.