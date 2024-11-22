TN State-board half yearly exams for classes X-XII to begin from Dec 9

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has released the half-yearly exam schedule for the board exam students from Class X to Class XII. According to the notification, the exams will begin on December 9.

On the first day, exams for Tamil subjects will be conducted, which will be followed by English on the next day for the higher secondary students. The exams for major subjects will be held for the students according to their subject streams till December 21.

Similarly, for Class X state board exam students, the half-yearly exams will be conducted from December 10 to December 23. On the first day Tamil exam will be conducted and the next exam for optional language will be held.

It will be followed by a Mathematics exam on December 16. On December 19, Science exams will be held, followed by Social Science on December 23.