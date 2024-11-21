TN State Board Class 10,12 question banks’ sale begins

CHENNAI: As the 2024-25 board examination nears, the Tamil Nadu state parent-teacher association has begun the sale of question banks for classes 10 and 12 in both Tamil and English languages in select schools.

As per the notification from the department, the association operating on the campus of the Directorate of School Education has printed 11 books in Tamil and English for students of classes 10 and 12.

The sales for these 11 books - three for class 10 students and eight for class 12 students - have already begun.

The prices for the books are as follows: Class 10 model question paper set (Tamil/English) is priced at Rs 120, class 10 Math solution book (English/Tamil) priced at Rs 175, class 12 Science subjects’ model question paper set (Tamil/English) at Rs 140 and class 12 model question paper set for Arts subjects (Tamil/English) is priced at Rs 140. The rest of the papers have been priced at Rs 160 and Rs 70.