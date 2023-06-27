TN Startup registration is proof of DMK regime’s speed, efficiency: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday claimed that the number of Startups registered from Tamil Nadu during the last two years is proof of the speed and efficiency of his government.

Speaking at the International MSME day celebration held at Chennai Trade Centre in the city, Stalin said that as many as 6,257 Startups have registered from Tamil Nadu on the Startup India platform.

The number of startups registered from TN during the last couple of years (DMK regime) was twice that of the startups registered from 2016 to 2021.

“I would like to proudly state that this is proof of the speed and efficiency of the DMK government,” added Stalin, listing out the various initiatives taken by the DMK regime in the past and present for promoting MSMEs.

Referring to the Block level startup centres being developed in Salem, Hosur, Cuddalore and Thanjavur, as was done in Madurai, Erode and Tirunelveli, the CM said that the government made an allocation of Rs 30 crore special fund last year to provide capital subsidy to startups launched by Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs in the state and the fund has been increased to Rs 50 crore this year owing to the overwhelming response received for the same.

The CM also added that the government was in the process of establishing macro clusters in Tindivanam (Pharma) and Thirumudivakkam (Precision engineering cluster) besides preparing a detailed project report to open macro cluster for space and defence cluster plus Smart Mobility e-vehicles in the state.

The CM also distributed orders to provide subsidies worth Rs 18.94 crore to the first 100 beneficiaries to launch business ventures at an estimated cost of Rs 57.55 crore under Dr Ambedkar Industrial Pioneers Scheme through which Rs 45 crore loan and Rs 24.26 crore subsidy has been offered to 127 SC/ST entrepreneurs so far.

The CM also inaugurated industrial estates at Chengalpet, Trichy and Trichy at an estimated cost of Rs 153.22 crore to promote MSMEs and the first ever Cashew processing micro cluster in Cuddalore.

MoUs were also signed between FaMe TN and entrepreneurs for 100 new projects worth Rs 1,510 crore in the presence of the Chief Minister who also gave away awards to MSMEs to increase their contribution.

State MSME minister T M Anbarasan, state school education minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi and officials of various government departments also took part in the event.