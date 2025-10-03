TN Stampede: HC denies pre-arrest bail toto TVK leaders N Anand, Nirmal Kumar

Begin typing your search...

    The court dismissed the pleas of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) state general secretary Bussy N Anand and deputy general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, who have been named in the FIR in connection with the incident.

    AuthorPTIPTI|3 Oct 2025 7:39 PM IST
    Madras High Court

    CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions of two senior functionaries of actor Vijay's TVK in connection with the September 27 stampede at a party rally in Karur that left 41 dead and 60 injured.

    These case came up for hearing before Justice M Jothiraman.

