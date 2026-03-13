CM Stalin inaugurates first unit of super critical thermal power plant in TN

The plant established by Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd is 6 per cent more efficient than the conventional thermal power plants and reduces fuel costs, besides allowing a quicker start-up time for power generation.

Through a video conference facility from the Secretariat here, Stalin inaugurated Unit 1 of the project built at Udangudi in Tuticorin.

To meet the increasing power demand of the state and provide electricity to industrial units, the government has been taking all necessary steps on a war footing, an official release said on Friday.