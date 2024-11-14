TN: SSI drinks inside prisoner vehicle, video goes viral

CHENNAI: An Armed Reserve police official landed himself in soup after a video clip of him consuming liquor while escorting the prisoners from the prison to court and prison to GH went viral on social media.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered against a special sub-inspector (SSI) Lingeshwaran after the video clip of him drinking alcohol inside a police vehicle went viral.

Lingeshwaran is attached to the Armed Reserve wing of the St Thomas Mount police. There are also allegations that the official demands money from prisoners after allowing them to use his phone to make calls to their families while being transported from the prison to the court.

Further course of action would be decided after the departmental inquiry is over, said senior officials.