TN: Sports Minister Arjuna reviews facilities at Coimbatore's Nehru stadium, assures support to athletes

The minister, who was in the city to attend the final of the All India Basketball Tournament, visited the Nehru Indoor Stadium, where he was received by Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar Giriyappanavar, officials from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), and other district authorities.

During the inspection, Arjuna toured various facilities within the stadium complex, including the gymnasium, where he interacted with athletes and sought feedback on the quality of infrastructure and support available to them.