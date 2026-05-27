TN Sports Minister Aadhav gives Rs 10 lakh aid to GM Vaishali

According to a statement from the department, the financial assistance is meant to enable her to participate in international competitions.



“To facilitate her participation in international chess tournaments, a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh has been sanctioned to GM Vaishali under the special scholarship scheme for outstanding athletes. Similarly, necessary financial assistance is being promptly extended to our athletes who have won medals in national-level competitions, with the specific objective of enabling them to achieve success in international tournaments,” Minister Aadhav said.



Detailing some of the measures taken by the government, he said under the Champions Development Scheme (CDS), national-level gold medallists aged under 20 receive up to Rs 4 lakh annually for equipment, uniforms, overseas training, and international competition exposure.

Similarly, under the Mission International Medal Scheme (MIMS), athletes with international medal potential are given up to Rs 12 lakh per year to support training, equipment, and participation in global events.