TN Speaker Appavu appears before court in defamation case filed by AIADMK leader

CHENNAI: Speaker M Appavu appeared before a special court in Chennai in the defamation case filed by an AIADMK functionary.

The special court in Chennai constituted to hear the cases related to MPs and MLAs heard the defamation case moved by AIADMK legal wing joint secretary RM Babu Murugavel.

As per the court's direction, the Speaker appeared and objected to the claim of the petitioner that he denied receiving the summon order. He submitted that no summon order reached his official residence.

Recording the submission the court posted the matter to September 26 for further proceedings.

The petitioner alleged that the Speaker, in November last year made a speech at an event stating that after the demise of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, more than 40 Assembly members of AIADMK were ready to join DMK.

He contended that the present-day Speaker also claimed that a senior member of AIADMK approached him to assist in the shifting of loyalties.

Appavu went on to say that the then Leader of Opposition MK Stalin refused to assume the CM post through such back door means and wanted the people’s mandate to reach the seat, the AIADMK leader contended and said that such claims are untrue and defamatory.

The petitioner submitted that the claim of Appavu is fictitious and intended to defame AIADMK.