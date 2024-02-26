TN Skill Development Corp & Anna Univ launches skill enhancement courses

CHENNAI: The Anna University and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation have tied up to launch Student skill enhancement courses, which would be relevant to the latest industries' requirements.

Various courses, that would be introduced, include Siemens NX CAD with 3D Printing, Industrial Automation, and Industrial Robotics, a notification from the Siemens Centre of Excellence MIT Campus of Anna University said.

Highlights of the courses include learning with 100% hands-on sessions with special sessions from relevant industry, experiential learning with real-time industrial hardware and software, top-performing students will get opportunities for industrial internships and work in research and development projects, and flexible timings for students' convenience.

For joining Siemens NX CAD with 3D Printing course, the students must have completed a diploma or first year of a degree in Mechanical Engineering stream and passed out Engineering graduates are also eligible to apply.

Similarly, in Industrial Automation and Industrial Robotics courses participants must have completed a diploma or first year of a degree in any of the engineering disciplines.

After successful completion of the courses, certificates will be issued jointly by Tamilnadu Skill Development Corporation MIT of the university. Candidates could scan to enroll for the courses besides downloading detailed syllabus of the programmes.