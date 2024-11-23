TN: Six NRI applicants barred from medical seats over fake documents

CHENNAI: The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research has cancelled the candidature of six MBBS applicants as the embassy certificates submitted by them under the NRI quota were found to be fake.

During the verification process, the selection committee found that the embassy certificates submitted by six applicants under the NRI quota were not genuine. Among the 6 candidates, three candidates had gotten their MBBS allotment based on the fake embassy certificates.

A notification from the selection committee stated that medical admissions in Tamil Nadu are done transparently and efficiently and several measures are being taken by the State to ensure there are no malpractices and to avoid any tampering of merit in the admission process.

As a part of this process, the certificates submitted by the candidates are subjected to various levels of scrutiny and verification. During the verification, the certificates were found to be fake.

“The allotment of these 3 candidates stands cancelled as per the rules in the prospectus and these 3 seats will be added to the vacancies and will be included in the special round of counselling that will begin on November 25,” the committee stated. Acting on the same, necessary legal measures are also being initiated against those involved in such practices.