TN sets up control room in New Delhi for Non-Resident Tamils amid US - Iran war

CHENNAI: In view of the prevailing crisis in West Asia following the US - Iran war , the Tamil Nadu Government has established a dedicated control room in New Delhi to assist Non-Resident Tamils residing in the region.
In a statement, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Sunday said the control room has been set up to provide emergency assistance and information to Tamils living in West Asian countries.
Members of the public can contact the New Delhi control room at 011-2419 300 and 92895 16712 at any time.
In addition, assistance can be sought through the helpline of the Department of Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils. The contact numbers are:
Within India: 1800 309 3793
From abroad (Missed Call): +91 80 6900 9900 and (Direct Call): +91 80 6900 9901
The Chief Minister said he was deeply anguished about the safety of Tamils living in Gulf countries and had instructed the Department of Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils and Rehabilitation to take all necessary steps to ensure their safety and provide required assistance.
He added that the State Government is closely monitoring the situation of Tamils residing in the West Asia region and is prepared to extend support as needed.