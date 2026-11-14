TN sets 21-day deadline for industrial clearances, deemed approval if delayed

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the newly constituted Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Commission (TNIPC), chaired by Chief Secretary M Saikumar, at the Secretariat.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the 20-member commission was constituted under Section 16-A of the Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation (Amendment) Act, 2026.

The commission comprises secretaries of key departments, such as Finance, IT, MSME, Energy, Revenue and Labour, and senior representatives of three industry bodies — the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The commission will review investment projects involving more than Rs 200 crore or generating over 5,000 jobs.

Reviewing the state's industrial progress, the Chief Secretary noted that Tamil Nadu had signed 112 Memoranda of Understanding worth over Rs 1.14 lakh crore since May 2026, with the projects expected to generate employment for 1,42,271 people.