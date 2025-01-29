TN SETC announces 1,220 special buses to clear auspicious day, weekend rush

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has announced the operation of 1,220 special buses to accommodate extra rush in view of auspicious days and the weekend.

According to a Maalaimalar report, in a statement released by R Mohan, Managing Director of SETC, 365 buses will be operated on January 31 (Friday) and 445 buses on February 1 (Saturday) from Chennai's Koyambedu to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Madurai, and Tirupur.

Similarly, 60 buses will be operated on January 31 and February 1 from Chennai's Koyambedu to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru.

In addition, around 250 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various other destinations. 20 special buses will also be operated from Madhavaram on Friday and Saturday.

For passengers travelling back to Chennai, special buses will be arranged depending on demand.