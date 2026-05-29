TN seeks rollback of fertiliser price hike, higher Central support for agriculture

Addressing the National Conference on Agriculture for Kharif Campaign 2026 in New Delhi, State Minister for Agriculture - Farmers Welfare R Vinoth said the state government was committed to implementing reforms aimed at improving farmers’ incomes and strengthening the farm sector.

Making his maiden official address after assuming office, Vinoth highlighted the challenges confronting Tamil Nadu’s agriculture sector, particularly its dependence on small and marginal farmers who constitute nearly 93 per cent of the farming community.

Seeking the intervention of the Central government, the minister expressed concern over the discontinuation of subsidy assistance for paddy seed production and distribution under centrally sponsored schemes. He said more than 20 lakh farmers in Tamil Nadu depend on paddy cultivation and urged the Centre to at least continue distribution subsidies that directly benefit cultivators.