TN seeks rollback of fertiliser price hike, higher Central support for agriculture

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Friday urged the Centre to roll back recent fertiliser price increases, restore support for paddy seed distribution and enhance funding for key agricultural schemes, arguing that such measures were critical to protecting farmers’ livelihoods and sustaining agricultural growth in the state.
Addressing the National Conference on Agriculture for Kharif Campaign 2026 in New Delhi, State Minister for Agriculture - Farmers Welfare R Vinoth said the state government was committed to implementing reforms aimed at improving farmers’ incomes and strengthening the farm sector.
Making his maiden official address after assuming office, Vinoth highlighted the challenges confronting Tamil Nadu’s agriculture sector, particularly its dependence on small and marginal farmers who constitute nearly 93 per cent of the farming community.
Seeking the intervention of the Central government, the minister expressed concern over the discontinuation of subsidy assistance for paddy seed production and distribution under centrally sponsored schemes. He said more than 20 lakh farmers in Tamil Nadu depend on paddy cultivation and urged the Centre to at least continue distribution subsidies that directly benefit cultivators.
Vinoth also requested relaxation of the proposed cap on funding for high-value farm machinery under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization, arguing that tractors and combine harvesters were indispensable in a state grappling with an acute agricultural labour shortage.
With the Kharif season approaching, he pressed for uninterrupted supplies of urea and DAP as per the monthly allocation plan and sought a rollback of recent increases in the prices of potash, ammonium sulphate and complex fertilisers, citing widespread concerns among farmers.
The minister further appealed for enhanced funding under the Per Drop More Crop programme, seeking an increase in Tamil Nadu’s allocation from Rs 255 crore to Rs 300 crore to expand micro-irrigation coverage in the water-stressed state.
Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to agricultural development, Vinoth said Tamil Nadu would fully cooperate with the Centre in implementing and piloting new schemes while expecting continued support for its efforts to transform the farm sector.
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, agriculture ministers from other states and officials were also present at the conference.