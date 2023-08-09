TN seeks Guv’s nod for inquiry against Madras varsity V-C

CHENNAI: The State government has sought the approval of Governor RN Ravi to conduct a preliminary inquiry against Madras University Vice-Chancellor S Gowri with corruption allegations against him.

In his letter to the principal secretary of the Governor dated March 9, 2023, the then Higher Education Secretary D Karthikeyan sought prior approval of the Governor-Chancellor to conduct a preliminary inquiry against the Vice-Chancellor based on a DVAC report.

Enclosing a copy of the report, he said during the course of intelligence collection, the DVAC gathered certain information against the V-C and proposed a preliminary inquiry into the allegations.

Karthikeyan added that Gowri also committed certain irregularities and sought prior approval from the Governor as mandated under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

The State Vigilance Commission also sought appropriate decision to investigate Gowri.

Meanwhile, in an alleged representation to the Chief Minister, over half a dozen syndicate members listed out allegations against Gowri, including the purchases during his stint as director of the Education Multi Media Centre (EMMRC) of Anna University.

He spent Rs 30 lakh to renovate the official residence by floating tenders in bits and pieces in violation of the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, it alleged, and also accused him of sexually exploiting a girl student caught for exam malpractice.

When asked, Vice-Chancellor Gowri told DT Next that all transactions during his time as the in-charge director of EMMRC were done as per UGC norms. “It is a two-year-old case. The DVAC had inquired with Anna University, and all queries were answered by the Registrar.”

When asked about the renovation of his official residence in Madras University, Gowri blamed it on vested interests due to fear of him getting an extension after his term ends on August 20.

Unoccupied for nearly five years, it was like a haunted house without power supply for nine months and no water supply, he said.

“I advised them to renovate in accordance with the rules. The building committee contacted the PWD engineers and Syndicate, which approved the renovation as per official procedures. It was placed before the Finance Committee and the Senate,” he said, adding that the Registrar has already answered the DVAC’s queries.

On the allegation of sexually exploiting a student, Gowri said, “Vice-chancellors never meet candidates. It is a false allegation. If any student was caught indulging in malpractice, it will be dealt with by the Controller of Examination.”