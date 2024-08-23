TN seeks 36.7 tmc from Karnataka for September

CHENNAI: State Water Resource Department officials on Thursday insisted upon the Cauvery Water Management Authority to guarantee that Karnataka government should release 36.7 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu for the month of September.

WRD Additional Chief Secretary K Manivasan-led team countered Karnataka officials’ remarks that their government had released an excess of 90 tmc to TN during the meeting chaired by CWMA chairperson SK Haldar in Delhi.

The TN officials also clarified that they have discharged the surplus water from four reservoirs following heavy rains in catchment areas in Karnataka. The quantity of surplus water discharged downstream should not be equated to the prescribed quantity of water to TN as per the Supreme Court’s order in 2018. The Authority is expected to issue a direction in the next meeting.